At least 7 killed, 2 missing in Nan mudslide

By TN / July 28, 2018

At least seven villagers were killed and two others missing after heavy rains triggered a mudslide from a mountain into their valley village in the Bo Klua district of Nan province on Saturday morning.

The authorities were alerted to the landslide at the Ban Huay Kham in Tambon Dong Phaya at 7am.

