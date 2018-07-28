At least 7 killed, 2 missing in Nan mudslide





At least seven villagers were killed and two others missing after heavy rains triggered a mudslide from a mountain into their valley village in the Bo Klua district of Nan province on Saturday morning.

The authorities were alerted to the landslide at the Ban Huay Kham in Tambon Dong Phaya at 7am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

