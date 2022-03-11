Tangmo Case Not Closed Yet









BANGKOK, March 11 (TNA) – Police said they could not conclude their investigation into the death of actress Pattaratida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong today when her beautifully organized memorial service was set to begin.

Pol Lt Gen Jirapat Phumjit, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 1, said police would not close their case on the actress’s death as many parties expected because they were gathering evidence including results from forensic examinations by the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital which was working in parallel with the Institute of Forensic Medicine of Police General Hospitals to clear up all doubts.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





