March 11, 2022

Tangmo Case Not Closed Yet

Toyota police car in Lampang

BANGKOK, March 11 (TNA) – Police said they could not conclude their investigation into the death of actress Pattaratida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong today when her beautifully organized memorial service was set to begin.

Pol Lt Gen Jirapat Phumjit, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 1, said police would not close their case on the actress’s death as many parties expected because they were gathering evidence including results from forensic examinations by the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital which was working in parallel with the Institute of Forensic Medicine of Police General Hospitals to clear up all doubts.

