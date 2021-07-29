  • July 29, 2021
Bangkok’s Chinatown street food stalls, gold shops see worst trade in years

Bangkok’s Chinatown Yaowarat, sits empty due the lack of foreigners during COVID-19. Photo: Chainwit. CC BY-SA 4.0.



The Thai capital’s once bustling Chinatown is now uncharacteristically quiet, with many businesses suffering from the impacts of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

The 9pm to 4am curfew in Bangkok and 12 other provinces is prompting numerous street food stalls and restaurants in Chinatown, centred on Yaowarat Road, to open earlier than usual.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



