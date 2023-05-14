Pita: Move Forward Party, Pheu Thai can form government

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat waving those present.

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat waving those present. Photo: Tvcccp.




The Pheu Thai Party is expected to form a coalition with the Move Forward Party (MFP) as unofficial election results showed they were neck and neck in a tight race.

Pita Limjaroenrat ready to be PM, to reform Article 112

The Election Commission (EC) began counting votes after the general election concluded at 5pm on Sunday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Aekarach Sattaburuth, Apinya Wipatayotin & Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST

