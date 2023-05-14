Pita: Move Forward Party, Pheu Thai can form government
The Pheu Thai Party is expected to form a coalition with the Move Forward Party (MFP) as unofficial election results showed they were neck and neck in a tight race.
Pita Limjaroenrat ready to be PM, to reform Article 112
The Election Commission (EC) began counting votes after the general election concluded at 5pm on Sunday.



