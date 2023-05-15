Election Commission of Thailand declares victory for Move Forward Party

Pita Limjaroenrat during Move Forward Party speech at Samyan Mitrtown in Bangkok. Photo: Tvcccp.









The Election Commission (EC) declared victory for Move Forward Party on Monday, after the ballot counting was completed.

Pita: Move Forward Party, Pheu Thai can form government

EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong said the Move Forward Party of Pita Limjaroenrat won 112 constituency and 39 party list seats, followed by Pheu Thai with 112 constituency and 29 party list seats, Bhumjaithai with 68 constituency and 3 party list MPs.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





