Move Forward Leader Pita Limjaroenrat Ready to Be Prime Minister









BANGKOK, May 15 (TNA) – Move Forward Leader Pita Limjaroenrat tweeted he was ready to be the 30th Prime Minister of Thailand after initial election results showed his party taking the lead to win the majority of 500 seats in the Lower House.

Election Commission of Thailand declares victory for Move Forward Party

“We have the same dreams and hopes. We believe that our beloved Thailand can be better and changes are possible if we start working on them today,” he wrote.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

