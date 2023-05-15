Move Forward Leader Pita Limjaroenrat Ready to Be Prime Minister

TN May 15, 2023 0
Thai PM Pita Limjaroenrat at Nation Studio.

Thai PM Pita Limjaroenrat at Nation Studio. Photo: Rameshe999.




BANGKOK, May 15 (TNA) – Move Forward Leader Pita Limjaroenrat tweeted he was ready to be the 30th Prime Minister of Thailand after initial election results showed his party taking the lead to win the majority of 500 seats in the Lower House.

Election Commission of Thailand declares victory for Move Forward Party

“We have the same dreams and hopes. We believe that our beloved Thailand can be better and changes are possible if we start working on them today,” he wrote.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Pita Limjaroenrat, House of Representative member in Thailand Parliament, Future Forward Party.

Pita Limjaroenrat declares six-party coalition with 309 MPs

TN May 15, 2023 0
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha attending and event at the United Thai Nation Party.

Prayut Chan-o-cha may leave politics: Thanakorn

TN May 15, 2023 0
Pita Limjaroenrat during Move Forward Party speech at Samyan Mitrtown in Bangkok.

Election Commission of Thailand declares victory for Move Forward Party

TN May 15, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Pita Limjaroenrat, House of Representative member in Thailand Parliament, Future Forward Party.

Pita Limjaroenrat declares six-party coalition with 309 MPs

TN May 15, 2023 0
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha attending and event at the United Thai Nation Party.

Prayut Chan-o-cha may leave politics: Thanakorn

TN May 15, 2023 0
Thai PM Pita Limjaroenrat at Nation Studio.

Move Forward Leader Pita Limjaroenrat Ready to Be Prime Minister

TN May 15, 2023 0
Pita Limjaroenrat during Move Forward Party speech at Samyan Mitrtown in Bangkok.

Election Commission of Thailand declares victory for Move Forward Party

TN May 15, 2023 0
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat waving those present.

Pita: Move Forward Party, Pheu Thai can form government

TN May 14, 2023 0