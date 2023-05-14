Pita Limjaroenrat ready to be PM, to reform Article 112
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat has reiterated that his party will push for a reform of the lese majeste law or Article 112 which is part of its campaign pledges.
Early counts give Move Forward Party a pleasant surprise
Short of declaring an election victory, Pita said he will give priority to political parties which are Move Forward’s partners in the opposition bloc in forming a post-election coalition.
By Thai PBS World
