Pita Limjaroenrat ready to be PM, to reform Article 112









Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat has reiterated that his party will push for a reform of the lese majeste law or Article 112 which is part of its campaign pledges.

Short of declaring an election victory, Pita said he will give priority to political parties which are Move Forward’s partners in the opposition bloc in forming a post-election coalition.

