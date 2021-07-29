Heavy Rains Cause Floods in Some Provinces







BANGKOK, July 29 (TNA) – Heavy rains caused floods in many provinces and rescue workers were delivering essentials to isolated communities.

In Phetchaburi province, persistent rains in the Kaeng Krachan National Park resulted in inundated roads with some impassable sections being 1.50 meters under water. Park rangers, soldiers and police used trucks and boats to hand out food and medicines to Pong Luek-Bang Kloi villagers.

