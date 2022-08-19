August 19, 2022

Soldier slain at Nakhon Phanom army camp gate, corporal prime suspect

23 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Army vehicles

Vehicles of The Royal Thai Army (RTA).




NAKHON PHANOM: Police will ask the military court to issue a warrant for the arrest of an army corporal accused of shooting dead a private outside a military camp in Pla Pak district on Thursday evening.

Pol Maj Gen Thanachart Rodkhlongtan, chief of Nakhon Phanom police, on Friday assigned Pol Lt Wattasan Nateharn, deputy chief investigator at Muang police station, to lead the investigation.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Pattanapong Sripiachai
BANGKOK POST

