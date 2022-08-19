Soldier slain at Nakhon Phanom army camp gate, corporal prime suspect









NAKHON PHANOM: Police will ask the military court to issue a warrant for the arrest of an army corporal accused of shooting dead a private outside a military camp in Pla Pak district on Thursday evening.

Pol Maj Gen Thanachart Rodkhlongtan, chief of Nakhon Phanom police, on Friday assigned Pol Lt Wattasan Nateharn, deputy chief investigator at Muang police station, to lead the investigation.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Pattanapong Sripiachai

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





