Nationwide river flooding warning

The Royal Irrigation Department has warned that forecast heavy rain could lead to flooding from overflowing rivers nationwide from Saturday to next Wednesday.

The warning was issued on Thursday by Thaweesak Thanadachapol, deputy director-general of the department.

