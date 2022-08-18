August 18, 2022

Nationwide river flooding warning

15 hours ago TN
A boat and Pom Phet fortress in Ayutthaya

View of Pom Phet fortress from the Chao Phraya River in Ayutthaya. Photo: Daniel R. Witte.




The Royal Irrigation Department has warned that forecast heavy rain could lead to flooding from overflowing rivers nationwide from Saturday to next Wednesday.

The warning was issued on Thursday by Thaweesak Thanadachapol, deputy director-general of the department.

Full story: Bangkok Post

