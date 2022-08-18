No Problems from Cannabis Legalization: Health Minister









BANGKOK, Aug 17 (TNA) – Cannabis has not posed a problem as feared by many parties while its market value has reached 28 billion baht, according to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Mr Anutin said in the “Meet the Press: Cannabis” event at Miracle Hotel that since cannabis was decriminalized for medical use, it has not caused any negative social impact as many parties were concerned.

TNA

