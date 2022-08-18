August 18, 2022

No Problems from Cannabis Legalization: Health Minister

15 hours ago TN
Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in 2019

Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in 2019. Photo: NBT.




BANGKOK, Aug 17 (TNA) – Cannabis has not posed a problem as feared by many parties while its market value has reached 28 billion baht, according to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Mr Anutin said in the “Meet the Press: Cannabis” event at Miracle Hotel that since cannabis was decriminalized for medical use, it has not caused any negative social impact as many parties were concerned.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

A boat and Pom Phet fortress in Ayutthaya

Nationwide river flooding warning

15 hours ago TN
View of the Baiyoke Tower II in Bangkok

Agoda says Bangkok is top destination for tourists worldwide, Pattaya 8th most popular

15 hours ago TN
Thai actor Sombat Metanee and director Dokdin Kanyamarn

Legendary Thai actor Sombat Metanee dies at 85

15 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A boat and Pom Phet fortress in Ayutthaya

Nationwide river flooding warning

15 hours ago TN
Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in 2019

No Problems from Cannabis Legalization: Health Minister

15 hours ago TN
View of the Baiyoke Tower II in Bangkok

Agoda says Bangkok is top destination for tourists worldwide, Pattaya 8th most popular

15 hours ago TN
Thai actor Sombat Metanee and director Dokdin Kanyamarn

Legendary Thai actor Sombat Metanee dies at 85

15 hours ago TN
Luggage trolleys at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Indian arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport for attempting to smuggle wild protected animals

15 hours ago TN