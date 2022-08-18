Agoda says Bangkok is top destination for tourists worldwide, Pattaya 8th most popular









BANGKOK (NNT) – International tourists’ activity has picked up due to the continuous scaling down of COVID-19 restriction measures around the globe. Amid this renewed vigor in the tourism scene, major accommodations booking platform Agoda has found Bangkok to be the most popular destination among tourists globally. It also found Pattaya City to be the eighth most popular destination.

Online travel booking platform Agoda made the findings after having compiled data on room booking made via the platform from May to August this year. It found Bangkok to be the number one destination drawing interest from foreign tourists. Agoda noted Thailand’s near-complete lifting of Covid travel restrictions and disease control measures. It made the observation that nightlife venues, beaches, cultures, and myriad foods await tourists who visit Thailand.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





