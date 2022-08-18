August 18, 2022

Agoda says Bangkok is top destination for tourists worldwide, Pattaya 8th most popular

15 hours ago TN
View of the Baiyoke Tower II in Bangkok

View of the Baiyoke Tower II in Bangkok. Photo: Paolobon140.




BANGKOK (NNT) – International tourists’ activity has picked up due to the continuous scaling down of COVID-19 restriction measures around the globe. Amid this renewed vigor in the tourism scene, major accommodations booking platform Agoda has found Bangkok to be the most popular destination among tourists globally. It also found Pattaya City to be the eighth most popular destination.

Online travel booking platform Agoda made the findings after having compiled data on room booking made via the platform from May to August this year. It found Bangkok to be the number one destination drawing interest from foreign tourists. Agoda noted Thailand’s near-complete lifting of Covid travel restrictions and disease control measures. It made the observation that nightlife venues, beaches, cultures, and myriad foods await tourists who visit Thailand.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

A boat and Pom Phet fortress in Ayutthaya

Nationwide river flooding warning

15 hours ago TN
Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in 2019

No Problems from Cannabis Legalization: Health Minister

15 hours ago TN
Thai actor Sombat Metanee and director Dokdin Kanyamarn

Legendary Thai actor Sombat Metanee dies at 85

15 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A boat and Pom Phet fortress in Ayutthaya

Nationwide river flooding warning

15 hours ago TN
Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in 2019

No Problems from Cannabis Legalization: Health Minister

15 hours ago TN
View of the Baiyoke Tower II in Bangkok

Agoda says Bangkok is top destination for tourists worldwide, Pattaya 8th most popular

15 hours ago TN
Thai actor Sombat Metanee and director Dokdin Kanyamarn

Legendary Thai actor Sombat Metanee dies at 85

15 hours ago TN
Luggage trolleys at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Indian arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport for attempting to smuggle wild protected animals

15 hours ago TN