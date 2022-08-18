Legendary Thai actor Sombat Metanee dies at 85
One of Thailand’s best known former actors and directors, Sombat Metanee, died today at the age of 85.
According to a Facebook post by Suda Chuenban, the legend has died and she wishes to extend her deep condolence to his family.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.