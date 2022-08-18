August 18, 2022

Legendary Thai actor Sombat Metanee dies at 85

15 hours ago TN
Thai actor Sombat Metanee and director Dokdin Kanyamarn

Thai actor Sombat Metanee and director Dokdin Kanyamarn. Photo: Curtis Winston. CC BY-SA 3.0.




One of Thailand’s best known former actors and directors, Sombat Metanee, died today at the age of 85.

According to a Facebook post by Suda Chuenban, the legend has died and she wishes to extend her deep condolence to his family.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



