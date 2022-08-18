Legendary Thai actor Sombat Metanee dies at 85









One of Thailand’s best known former actors and directors, Sombat Metanee, died today at the age of 85.

According to a Facebook post by Suda Chuenban, the legend has died and she wishes to extend her deep condolence to his family.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

