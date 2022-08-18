August 18, 2022

Indian arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport for attempting to smuggle wild protected animals

15 hours ago TN
Luggage trolleys at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Luggage, baggage trolleys at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Mattes.




An Indian national was arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport after reportedly attempting to smuggle several species of live protected animals, including a fennec fox and marmosets, to his home country on Wednesday, August 16th.

Prasert Sornsathapornkul, Director of the Division of Wild Fauna and Flora Protection under the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plants Conservation, revealed that the airport security detected abnormalities, presumably to be living things, in a passenger bag of the Indian passenger around 11:00 PM. of Tuesday.

By Nop Meechukhun
TPNNational



