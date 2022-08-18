Indian arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport for attempting to smuggle wild protected animals









An Indian national was arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport after reportedly attempting to smuggle several species of live protected animals, including a fennec fox and marmosets, to his home country on Wednesday, August 16th.

Prasert Sornsathapornkul, Director of the Division of Wild Fauna and Flora Protection under the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plants Conservation, revealed that the airport security detected abnormalities, presumably to be living things, in a passenger bag of the Indian passenger around 11:00 PM. of Tuesday.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Nop Meechukhun

TPNNational

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





