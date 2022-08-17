August 17, 2022

Thai woman found dead in Phuket town canal, no foul play suspected

9 hours ago TN
Phuket city

Phuket town viewed from Toe Sae Mountain (เขาโต๊ะแซะ). Photo: Myinternationalwikipedia.




A woman was found dead in a canal in Phuket Town near a public park in Phuket town.

The Phuket City Police were notified from a local resident at 5:00 PM yesterday (August 16th) that they saw a body floating in the Bang Yai Canal near Saphan Hin Public Park on Phuket Road in the Talad Yai sub-district, Mueang Phuket.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Elephant warning sign sign on Rawai-Kata road in Phuket Island

Singaporean driver dies and four others injured in Phuket accident

4 days ago TN
Visa on arrival's queue at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Phuket expects 150,000 more Indian tourists this year

1 week ago TN
Thai grilled pork meatballs, Isan food. Street food vendor

Tourists complain over food prices at local Phuket famous ancient restaurant

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Phuket city

Thai woman found dead in Phuket town canal, no foul play suspected

9 hours ago TN
Queue for COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand

Fourteen suspects arrested for alleged COVID-19 compensation fraud

9 hours ago TN
Soi 8 in Pattaya, actually Soi 13/4

Intoxicated driver crashes into taxi carrying foreign passenger and attacks the taxi driver in Pattaya

9 hours ago TN
Yarang District in Pattani Southern Thailand

Bomb and Arson Attacks Hit Gas Stations and Stores in Far South

10 hours ago TN
Khao San Road at night

Safety checks for Khao San Road nightspots

10 hours ago TN