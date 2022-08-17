Thai woman found dead in Phuket town canal, no foul play suspected
A woman was found dead in a canal in Phuket Town near a public park in Phuket town.
The Phuket City Police were notified from a local resident at 5:00 PM yesterday (August 16th) that they saw a body floating in the Bang Yai Canal near Saphan Hin Public Park on Phuket Road in the Talad Yai sub-district, Mueang Phuket.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
