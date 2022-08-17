August 17, 2022

Fourteen suspects arrested for alleged COVID-19 compensation fraud

9 hours ago TN
Queue for COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand

Queue for COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand. Photo: Per Meistrup. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Fourteen suspects, including a number of insurance brokers, have been arrested by Economic Crime Suppression Division officers, for allegedly using fake COVID-19 claim forms to defraud insurance firms.

Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) Pol Lt-Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej said yesterday (Tuesday) that eleven of the suspects were customers who bought COVID-19 insurance coverage and were persuaded by scammers to use fake COVID-19 claim forms to get compensation from the insurance companies.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Mama Instant Noodles Minced Pork Flavour

Commerce Ministry Rejects Instant Noodle Price Rise

1 day ago TN
Toyota ambulance in Thailand

Mountain B pub fire claims 19th life on Monday

2 days ago TN
Internet City in Dubai

Thai Woman Returning From Dubai Confirmed as 5th Monkeypox Case

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Phuket city

Thai woman found dead in Phuket town canal, no foul play suspected

9 hours ago TN
Queue for COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand

Fourteen suspects arrested for alleged COVID-19 compensation fraud

9 hours ago TN
Soi 8 in Pattaya, actually Soi 13/4

Intoxicated driver crashes into taxi carrying foreign passenger and attacks the taxi driver in Pattaya

9 hours ago TN
Yarang District in Pattani Southern Thailand

Bomb and Arson Attacks Hit Gas Stations and Stores in Far South

10 hours ago TN
Khao San Road at night

Safety checks for Khao San Road nightspots

10 hours ago TN