Fourteen suspects arrested for alleged COVID-19 compensation fraud









Fourteen suspects, including a number of insurance brokers, have been arrested by Economic Crime Suppression Division officers, for allegedly using fake COVID-19 claim forms to defraud insurance firms.

Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) Pol Lt-Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej said yesterday (Tuesday) that eleven of the suspects were customers who bought COVID-19 insurance coverage and were persuaded by scammers to use fake COVID-19 claim forms to get compensation from the insurance companies.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

