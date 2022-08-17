Intoxicated driver crashes into taxi carrying foreign passenger and attacks the taxi driver in Pattaya
An intoxicated Thai driver crashed into a taxi and attacked the chauffeur in Pattaya, blaming the chauffeur for running a red light.
Pol. Maj. Saijai Khamjunla from the Pattaya Police Station responded promptly to a traffic accident between a sedan and a taxi, which transformed into a physical altercation, yesterday, August 17th, on Sukhumvit Road near an intersection in Central Pattaya.
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
