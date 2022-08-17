August 17, 2022

Intoxicated driver crashes into taxi carrying foreign passenger and attacks the taxi driver in Pattaya

9 hours ago TN
Soi 8 in Pattaya, actually Soi 13/4

Soi 8 in Pattaya. Actually it is Soi 13/4 (also known as Pattayaland Soi 2). Photo: OrientalGetaway.com.




An intoxicated Thai driver crashed into a taxi and attacked the chauffeur in Pattaya, blaming the chauffeur for running a red light.

Pol. Maj. Saijai Khamjunla from the Pattaya Police Station responded promptly to a traffic accident between a sedan and a taxi, which transformed into a physical altercation, yesterday, August 17th, on Sukhumvit Road near an intersection in Central Pattaya.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Police pick up in Na Jomtien, Pattaya

Swedish man in Pattaya allegedly stabs one Thai man, injures another

1 day ago TN
Road signs on Pattaya Motorway

Pattaya police apologizes for missing body in car

4 days ago TN
HINO truck fire engine in Thailand

Fire caused by short circuit in North Pattaya alarms tourists

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Phuket city

Thai woman found dead in Phuket town canal, no foul play suspected

9 hours ago TN
Queue for COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand

Fourteen suspects arrested for alleged COVID-19 compensation fraud

9 hours ago TN
Soi 8 in Pattaya, actually Soi 13/4

Intoxicated driver crashes into taxi carrying foreign passenger and attacks the taxi driver in Pattaya

9 hours ago TN
Yarang District in Pattani Southern Thailand

Bomb and Arson Attacks Hit Gas Stations and Stores in Far South

10 hours ago TN
Khao San Road at night

Safety checks for Khao San Road nightspots

10 hours ago TN