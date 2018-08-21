Organizer of Pool Party event with Orgy video appears at Pattaya Police Station

Pattaya – Mr. Coron Maloney, the organizer of the Color Beach Party at a popular Pattaya Hotel on August 18th appeared at the Pattaya Police Station today at 4:30PM, August 20th, 2018 to appear before Pattaya Police and cooperate with them on an investigation over an alleged offensive, vulgar and shocking video that took place at the event.
Mr. Maloney stated that he was fully cooperating with police and the incident that took place on video, despite having multiple security, cameras and staff, took place in a secluded corner of the pool that was not seen until the footage was posted.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
The Pattaya News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Self-described Belarusian Sex Coach Enters Not Guilty Plea in Thai Court
-
Thai/farang hotel pool sex orgy: Police chief screams “bad – people will look down on Pattaya”
-
Police and City Officials raid unlicensed Thai Nightclub in a residential shack
-
Pattaya City Police caught on camera accepting fines directly with no receipt
-
Tour bus operator drives his bus into roadside ditch, blames Google Maps for leading him into it