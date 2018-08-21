Thai police station
Pattaya

Organizer of Pool Party event with Orgy video appears at Pattaya Police Station

By TN / August 21, 2018

Pattaya – Mr. Coron Maloney, the organizer of the Color Beach Party at a popular Pattaya Hotel on August 18th appeared at the Pattaya Police Station today at 4:30PM, August 20th, 2018 to appear before Pattaya Police and cooperate with them on an investigation over an alleged offensive, vulgar and shocking video that took place at the event.

Mr. Maloney stated that he was fully cooperating with police and the incident that took place on video, despite having multiple security, cameras and staff, took place in a secluded corner of the pool that was not seen until the footage was posted.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close