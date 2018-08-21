Organizer of Pool Party event with Orgy video appears at Pattaya Police Station





Pattaya – Mr. Coron Maloney, the organizer of the Color Beach Party at a popular Pattaya Hotel on August 18th appeared at the Pattaya Police Station today at 4:30PM, August 20th, 2018 to appear before Pattaya Police and cooperate with them on an investigation over an alleged offensive, vulgar and shocking video that took place at the event.

Mr. Maloney stated that he was fully cooperating with police and the incident that took place on video, despite having multiple security, cameras and staff, took place in a secluded corner of the pool that was not seen until the footage was posted.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article