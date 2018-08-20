Thai/farang hotel pool sex orgy: Police chief screams “bad – people will look down on Pattaya”

The head of Pattaya’s police is determined to capture and prosecute a group of foreign men and Thai women having an orgy in a Pattaya hotel pool.
“This kind of behavior is inappropriate and gives Pattaya a bad name”, said station chief Pol Col Apichai Krobpetch.
Full story: Thaivisa News
Thaivisa / Daily News / Sanook
