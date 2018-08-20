Police and City Officials raid unlicensed Thai Nightclub in a residential shack





Pattaya – At 3:00AM on Saturday, August 18th 2018, Pattaya area police in conjunction with Banglamung District Officials raided an un-licensed and against the law Thai Nightclub operating out of a residential shack near South Pattaya Moo 10 after complaints from local residents of loud noise and drunken teenagers on the streets at all hours of the night.

They discovered that the converted home was indeed an unlicensed Nightclub and was full of young Thais drinking and partying.

