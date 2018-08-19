Majority supports medical marijuana use: Poll





A majority of people think that marijuana should be legalised for medicinal purposes, according to an opinion survey carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on Aug 16-17 on 1,250 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to gauge their opinions on the “use and harm” of marijuana.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article