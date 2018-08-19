NIDA Poll logo
Majority supports medical marijuana use: Poll

By TN / August 19, 2018

A majority of people think that marijuana should be legalised for medicinal purposes, according to an opinion survey carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on Aug 16-17 on 1,250 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to gauge their opinions on the “use and harm” of marijuana.

