Teacher exams held nationwide

BANGKOK, 19th August 2018 (NNT) – Thousands of people across Thailand took part in assistant teacher examinations on Saturday.
In Bangkok, public teacher exams were held at Triam Udom Suksa School in Pathum Wan district. There were more than 1,700 participants. According to Deputy Education Minister Udom Kachintorn who inspected the testing venue, the exams went smoothly with no reports of cheating.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand
