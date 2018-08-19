Students at Pa Khanun Charoen Witthaya School
News

Teacher exams held nationwide

By TN / August 19, 2018

BANGKOK, 19th August 2018 (NNT) – Thousands of people across Thailand took part in assistant teacher examinations on Saturday.

In Bangkok, public teacher exams were held at Triam Udom Suksa School in Pathum Wan district. There were more than 1,700 participants. According to Deputy Education Minister Udom Kachintorn who inspected the testing venue, the exams went smoothly with no reports of cheating.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close