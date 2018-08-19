Mainz Central Railway Station in Germany
Yazidi woman flees Germany after meeting Daesh captor

An Iraqi Yazidi woman has fled Germany after being chased by her Daesh captor there, traveling back to Iraq.

Ashwaq Haji Hamid had arrived in Germany in 2015 after spending 10 months in the Takfiri terror group’s captivity.

“I ran away from Iraq so I would not see that ugly face and forget anything that reminds me of it, but I was shocked to see him in Germany,” she told InfoMigrants, a news site about migration.

“The first time was in 2016,” she said. “He was chasing me. He was the same person, but the second time, he came close to me and told me he knew everything about me,” she added.

In 2014, the group committed what the United Nations concluded was a genocide of Iraq’s Yazidi community which Hamid hails from.

Full story: iran-daily.com

IRAN DAILY

