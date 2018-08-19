ONCB joins Chiang Mai University in campaigning against drugs

CHIANG MAI, 19th August 2018 (NNT) — The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) has joined Chiang Mai University in organizing special activities to promote a campaign against drugs.
Secretary-General of the ONCB Sirinya Sitdhichai, chaired the opening of the special program “Power Against Drugs” on Saturday, that has been initiated with the cooperation of Chiang Mai University, the Northern Substance Abuse Center and the Foundation of the Faculty of Political Science and Public Administration at Chiang Mai University.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand
