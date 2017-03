BANGKOK, 29 March 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Education will allow people who have no teaching license to sit for the exams to recruit assistant teachers.

Minister of Education M.D. Teerakiat Jareonsettasin on Wednesday attened a meeting between the Teachers and Education Personnel Committee after the committee agreed to revise the criteria and examination procedures for the recruitment of assistant teachers.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan