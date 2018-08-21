Myanmar worker shot dead in Samut Sakhon





A migrant worker from Myanmar was found shot dead in Samut Sakhon on Tuesday morning with no clear indication of what happened.

Ban Praew district police, called to the scene at 6.30am, identified the man by his work-permit card as Tan Ae, 32, who was employed by a waste recycling shop.

By The Nation

