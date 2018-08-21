Woman rams car into airport guard who clamped wheel

CHIANG MAI: A hot-tempered 69-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after ramming her pickup truck into a security guard who had clamped her wheel at Chiang Mai international airport on Monday afternoon.
The incident occurred after Phattra Boonchaliew was hit with a 400 baht parking fine at the airport, according to police called to the scene about 4.30pm on Monday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
