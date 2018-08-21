Woman rams car into airport guard who clamped wheel





CHIANG MAI: A hot-tempered 69-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after ramming her pickup truck into a security guard who had clamped her wheel at Chiang Mai international airport on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred after Phattra Boonchaliew was hit with a 400 baht parking fine at the airport, according to police called to the scene about 4.30pm on Monday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article