Kalasin ex-councillor kills wife, turns gun on self





A former municipal councillor apparently shot his wife dead and then turned the gun on himself in Kalasin on Monday night.

Khao Wong district police had to break open the front door of the two-storey home of Amornrat Busamongkol, 56, in Ban Saen Suk, Tambon Khum Kao.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article