A female student of a university in Maha Sarakham has been fined 1,000 baht by Kalasin police after she posed naked for photo shooting on a bridge in Kalasin and one of the images was leaked on the social media, provoking a public uproar.

The 22-year old university student and her 23-year old boyfriend, also a student of the same university in Maha Sarakham, who took her photos, were nabbed by Kalasin police and questioned at the provincial police office.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS