PHUKET: A crewman on a Phuket tour speedboat suffered burns from a flash fire started by a cigarette he was smoking soon after refueling the boat this afternoon (April 13).

Rescue workers from the nearby Boat Lagoon Marina and the Kusoldharm Foundation were informed of the fire at 4.30pm.

Full story: Link text

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News