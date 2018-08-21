Close eye being kept on rising Mekong River





BUENG KAN, 21st August 2018 (NNT) – Provinces across the northeast have begun 24 hour monitoring of the Mekong River, which is expected to rise significantly both in Lao PDR and Thailand this week, with Bueng Kan already hit by an initial overflow.

Water in the Mekong River has begun to creep over its banks in some parts of Bueng Kan province. Governor Nirat Pongsittitaworn has led efforts to fortify drainage pipes with sandbags and to protect the province’s sewage system from being inundated.

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

