Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai highway reopened





The main highway between Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces in the upper North has been reopened to traffic after the five sections damaged by a flash flood were repaired.

Pol Col Pongpeera Karaket, chief of Doi Saket police station in Chiang Mai, said the five sections of the highway were cut off by a flash flood on Aug 18, forcing the closure of the highway.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

