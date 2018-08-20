Landslide in Doi Pui, Chiang Mai
North

Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai highway reopened

By TN / August 20, 2018

The main highway between Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces in the upper North has been reopened to traffic after the five sections damaged by a flash flood were repaired.

Pol Col Pongpeera Karaket, chief of Doi Saket police station in Chiang Mai, said the five sections of the highway were cut off by a flash flood on Aug 18, forcing the closure of the highway.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

