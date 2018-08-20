NVIDIA Geforce RTX Cards Leaked ahead of August 20th Event





TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Less than 48 hours to NVIDIA’s big GeForce 20 series launch event at Gamescom an avalanche of leaks detailing dozens of custom RTX 2080 Ti & RTX 2080 cards as well as detailed specifications of both since the company’s Turing announcement last Monday.

Although none had to do with perhaps the most exciting GeForce 20 series graphics cards of them all, the RTX 2070. That is until today.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Specs Leaked – 2304 CUDA Cores & 8GB GDDR6

As opposed to the GeForce RTX 2080 which has been confirmed to feature 23 Turing SMs with a total of 2944 CUDA cores, the RTX 2070 will come in at only 18 Turing SMs for a total of 2304 CUDA cores. One very interesting tidbit that has also come out is that the RTX 2070 will in fact feature 8GB of GDDR6 memory, rather than 7GB as was previously believed. This was claimed by two separate sources according to videocardz, WCCF Tech reported.

Tasnim News Agency

