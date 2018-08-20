Shots fired at US embassy in Turkey, no casualties





Several gunshots were fired today from a vehicle at the US Embassy in the Turkish capital, causing no casualties, Reuters reported.

The early morning attack coincided with a deepening row between the two countries over the trial of a US pastor in Turkey.

An unidentified assailant or assailants fired six bullets at an embassy security gate from a passing white vehicle around 05:30am local time (02:30 GMT), three bullets hitting an iron door and a window, the Ankara governor’s office said in a statement.

It said an investigation was ongoing.

The embassy is closed this week for a public holiday to mark Eid Al-Adha.

