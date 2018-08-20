View of Galata in Istanbul, Turkey
Asia

Shots fired at US embassy in Turkey, no casualties

By TN / August 20, 2018

Several gunshots were fired today from a vehicle at the US Embassy in the Turkish capital, causing no casualties, Reuters reported.

The early morning attack coincided with a deepening row between the two countries over the trial of a US pastor in Turkey.

An unidentified assailant or assailants fired six bullets at an embassy security gate from a passing white vehicle around 05:30am local time (02:30 GMT), three bullets hitting an iron door and a window, the Ankara governor’s office said in a statement.

It said an investigation was ongoing.

The embassy is closed this week for a public holiday to mark Eid Al-Adha.

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close