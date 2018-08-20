Isan Buddhist Monks
Monk charged after novice, 9, dies from injuries

By TN / August 20, 2018

A senior monk in Kanchanaburi has been charged with assault resulting in death after a nine-year-old novice in his care succumbed on Sunday night to serious injuries that had put him in a coma.

Luangta Supachai Sutthiyano, 64, of Wat Don Khamin in Tha Maka district, who had already been disrobed following his arrest for assault earlier on Sunday, was booked on the more serious charge.

