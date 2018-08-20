The Mekong River before the sunset
Isan

High Mekong River setting off widespread floods

By TN / August 20, 2018

NONG KHAI, 20 August 2018 (NNT) – The Mekong River has reached critical levels in Nong Khai province, causing its tributaries to overflow into urban and farming areas.

The Mekong River has reached its highest level so far this year in Nong Khai province, rising over its banks by 26 centimeters at latest measurement. The river is being fed by waters from the north.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

