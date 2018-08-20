High Mekong River setting off widespread floods





NONG KHAI, 20 August 2018 (NNT) – The Mekong River has reached critical levels in Nong Khai province, causing its tributaries to overflow into urban and farming areas.

The Mekong River has reached its highest level so far this year in Nong Khai province, rising over its banks by 26 centimeters at latest measurement. The river is being fed by waters from the north.

