Parked motorcycles in Bangkok
Isan

Buri Ram couple arrested for series of motorcycle thefts

By TN / August 20, 2018

BURI RAM: A man and woman have been arrested in Krasang district for a series of motorcycle thefts, with the stolen machines being offered for sale online as “second-hand”, police said.

Pattana Waedsa, 28, and Wipaporn Plianchanthek, 31, were detained after an investigation into a rash of thefts reported in six districts in Buri Ram and Surin.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SURACHAI PIRAGSA
BANGKOK POST

TN

