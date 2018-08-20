Buri Ram couple arrested for series of motorcycle thefts





BURI RAM: A man and woman have been arrested in Krasang district for a series of motorcycle thefts, with the stolen machines being offered for sale online as “second-hand”, police said.

Pattana Waedsa, 28, and Wipaporn Plianchanthek, 31, were detained after an investigation into a rash of thefts reported in six districts in Buri Ram and Surin.

