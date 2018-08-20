Chilean nabbed for thefts at Suvarnabhumi





A 64-year-old Chilean man has been arrested for a series of thefts at Suvarnabhumi airport, the Tourist Police Bureau reported.

Juan Carlos Yanez Miranda was apprehended under an arrest warrant at the Airport Rail Link exit as he was entering the airport late on Sunday afternoon.

SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN

BANGKOK POST

