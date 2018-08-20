Sign at arrivals level at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok
Bangkok

Chilean nabbed for thefts at Suvarnabhumi

By TN / August 20, 2018

A 64-year-old Chilean man has been arrested for a series of thefts at Suvarnabhumi airport, the Tourist Police Bureau reported.

Juan Carlos Yanez Miranda was apprehended under an arrest warrant at the Airport Rail Link exit as he was entering the airport late on Sunday afternoon.

