August 17, 2022

Bomb and Arson Attacks Hit Gas Stations and Stores in Far South

10 hours ago TN
Yarang District in Pattani Southern Thailand

Yarang District in Pattani Southern Thailand. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล. CC BY 3.0.




YALA, Aug 17 (TNA) – Gas stations and convenience stores were either bombed or set ablaze in the southern border provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala around midnight last night. There were no casualties.

The violent attacks happened at at least 10 locations of convenience stores under the brands of 7-Eleven and mini Big C. Many of them stand in the compounds of gas stations in the three far southern provinces.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Masjid Narathiwat Central Mosque

Ranger dies, nine injured in twin bomb explosions in Narathiwat

1 day ago TN
Pier in Koh Samui Island, Surat Thani

Tourism Minister Supports Bridge Project to Koh Samui

2 days ago TN
Staghorn coral (Acropora grandis)

Search on for foreign tourist wanted for illegal fishing in Phi Phi

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Phuket city

Thai woman found dead in Phuket town canal, no foul play suspected

9 hours ago TN
Queue for COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand

Fourteen suspects arrested for alleged COVID-19 compensation fraud

9 hours ago TN
Soi 8 in Pattaya, actually Soi 13/4

Intoxicated driver crashes into taxi carrying foreign passenger and attacks the taxi driver in Pattaya

9 hours ago TN
Yarang District in Pattani Southern Thailand

Bomb and Arson Attacks Hit Gas Stations and Stores in Far South

10 hours ago TN
Khao San Road at night

Safety checks for Khao San Road nightspots

10 hours ago TN