Bomb and Arson Attacks Hit Gas Stations and Stores in Far South









YALA, Aug 17 (TNA) – Gas stations and convenience stores were either bombed or set ablaze in the southern border provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala around midnight last night. There were no casualties.

The violent attacks happened at at least 10 locations of convenience stores under the brands of 7-Eleven and mini Big C. Many of them stand in the compounds of gas stations in the three far southern provinces.

TNA

