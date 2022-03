Thai Netflix actor Papangkorn “Beam” Lerkchaleampote was found dead in his bed, in a condominium building in Bangkok, on Wednesday evening. He was 25.

His mother said he was sleeping in his room. She tried to wake him up, but he failed to respond. She was shocked to realise he was not breathing, Thai media reported.

