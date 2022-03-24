March 24, 2022

Suvarnabhumi Airport Staff Criticized for Crowding Blackpink’s Lisa

3 mins ago TN
Blackpink's Lalisa 'Lisa' Manobal

Blackpink's Lalisa 'Lisa' Manobal. Photo: D4Cgrapher. CC BY 4.0.




BANGKOK, March 24 (TNA) – Thai K-pop star Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban of South Korea’s Blackpink girl group returned to Thailand for the first time in three years and many staff on duty at Suvarnabhumi airport were criticized for following the star en masse to take her photos.

Lisa arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport on March 22 and was believed to be reunited with her family and celebrate her birthday on March 27.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

