March 25, 2022

BOT Starts Issuing 20 Baht Polymer Banknote

8 hours ago
20 baht banknotes showing a portrait of HM King Vajiralongkorn

20 baht banknotes showing a portrait of HM King Vajiralongkorn. Image: Bank of Thailand.




BANGKOK, March 25 (TNA) – The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has launched the new 20 Baht polymer banknote.

​The initiative to change from paper to polymer for 20 Baht banknotes is to improve the quality: cleaner and more durable. As the 20 Baht is the most widely used denomination, it is therefore prone to being more worn out and soiled than other denominations, said the BOT in its statement.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

