BOT Starts Issuing 20 Baht Polymer Banknote
BANGKOK, March 25 (TNA) – The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has launched the new 20 Baht polymer banknote.
The initiative to change from paper to polymer for 20 Baht banknotes is to improve the quality: cleaner and more durable. As the 20 Baht is the most widely used denomination, it is therefore prone to being more worn out and soiled than other denominations, said the BOT in its statement.
TNA
