Bangkok COVID-19 cases advised to visit hospitals outside capital









The Public Health Ministry is advising people who have contracted Covid-19 in Bangkok to seek treatment at hospitals in nearby provinces as the 1330 hotline is overwhelmed with requests for treatment in the capital.

Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health, said on Thursday that on Wednesday alone 70,300 calls were made to the 1330 hotline of the National Health Security Office – but the 700 operators could answer only half of them.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





