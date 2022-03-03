March 3, 2022

Bangkok COVID-19 cases advised to visit hospitals outside capital

15 mins ago TN
Social distancing seats at Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok

Social distancing seats at Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok during COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Chainwit. CC BY-SA 4.0.




The Public Health Ministry is advising people who have contracted Covid-19 in Bangkok to seek treatment at hospitals in nearby provinces as the 1330 hotline is overwhelmed with requests for treatment in the capital.

Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health, said on Thursday that on Wednesday alone 70,300 calls were made to the 1330 hotline of the National Health Security Office – but the 700 operators could answer only half of them.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

