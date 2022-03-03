Thailand’s daily COVID-19 cases forecast to reach 40,000-50,000 in mid-April









Thailand’s daily COVID-19 cases, confirmed by RT-PCR tests, are forecast by the Diseases Control Department to reach 40,000-50,000 cases in mid-April and may reach 100,000 if existing restrictions are further eased, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) today (Thursday).

Strict compliance with the requirements of Thailand’s COVID-19 “Level 4 Alert”, which allows stricter restrictions on restaurant dining, large gatherings, bars, pubs and karaoke joints, may limit the peak to about 20,000 cases a day, said the department. Level 5 is the highest which can involve imposing a curfew.

By Thai PBS World

