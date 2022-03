The Supreme Court has acquitted seven people and six companies of charges relating to “zero-dollar” tours organised allegedly to defraud Chinese visitors.

The Criminal Court read the Supreme Court’s ruling on Thursday dismissing charges against seven Thai nationals accused of running the country’s biggest zero-dollar tour network.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

