Many Thais in Russia encountering communication problems
Thais in Russia are encountering serious communication issues, particularly with the use of the Internet and online banking transactions, as several countries enforce sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Thai PBS reporters spoke with a Thai national in Russia, named “Dee”, during which the call failed 11 times, indicating increasing communication issues, including with the use of Facebook and Messenger.
By Thai PBS World
