March 3, 2022

6 Policemen, Reporters in Tangmo Case Have COVID

45 mins ago
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok

Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




NONTHABURI, Feb 3 (TNA) – Four policemen and two reporters tested positive for COVID-19 after their coverage of the death of actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong and about 10 other people were at risk and already quarantined.

The case of Tangmo attracted an army of reporters over the past six days. They packed the Muang Nonthaburi police station which handled the case. So far four policemen at the station including interrogators and two reporters have tested positive for COVID-19.

