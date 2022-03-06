6 Policemen, Reporters in Tangmo Case Have COVID









NONTHABURI, Feb 3 (TNA) – Four policemen and two reporters tested positive for COVID-19 after their coverage of the death of actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong and about 10 other people were at risk and already quarantined.

The case of Tangmo attracted an army of reporters over the past six days. They packed the Muang Nonthaburi police station which handled the case. So far four policemen at the station including interrogators and two reporters have tested positive for COVID-19.

