Pattaya Speeds Up Projects to Promote the Seaside Town As Tourism Hub









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Pattaya City Municipality has launched two major development projects aimed at promoting the seaside city as an international tourism and investment center. The projects, which are parts of the “Neo Pattaya” development, are the “Neo Koh Lan” and “Old Town Na Klua”.

Pattaya mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem announced Wednesday that the majority of the plans’ subprojects, including the Pattaya City drainage system project, had also been budgeted.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

See author's posts






