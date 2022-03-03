March 3, 2022

Dense Smog Hits Chiang Mai

2 hours ago
Chiang Mai Air Pollution

Air pollution in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo: FredTC.




CHIANG MAI, March 3 (TNA) – This northern province was blanketed with thick smog from forest fire. Its level exceeded the safe threshold by two folds in some areas and local officials had to use fountains in a bid to alleviate the pollution.

The air pollution blocked visibility and irritated eyes in Muang district of Chiang Mai for several days. The safe threshold for particulate matter 2.5 micrometers and less in diameter was set at 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air in 24 hours but PM2.5 levels reached 120mcg at the central stadium of Chiang Mai University in Muang district and 119mcg at the Pichit Preechakorn military camp in Chiang Dao district.

TNA

