February 26, 2022

New COVID-19 infections hit another new high in Thailand on Saturday

11 mins ago TN
Preventive measure in a pharmacy in Thailand during COVID-19 pandemic

Preventive measure in a pharmaceutical shop in Thailand during COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: © ILO/Suwandee Nokpum / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




Daily new COVID-19 infections in Thailand have reached another new high of 25,615 cases in the 24 hours to 7.30am today (Saturday), an increase of 683 over yesterday, and 40 more deaths were reported, according to the COVID-19 Information Centre.

The case numbers represent only infections confirmed by RT-PCR testing. No information about positive results from ATK tests was made available.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

The Chao Phraya River and the Rama VIII Bridge

Body of actress Nida ‘Tangmo’ Patcharaveerapong found

7 mins ago TN
Armored column of pro-Russian troops destroyed

Russia now threatens Finland and Sweden if they join NATO

36 mins ago TN
Rama VIII Bridge

Actress still missing after falling from speedboat into the Chao Phraya River

20 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Microsoft sign at German Microsoft campus

Microsoft Signs Memorandum in Support of Thailand 4.0

1 min ago TN
The Chao Phraya River and the Rama VIII Bridge

Body of actress Nida ‘Tangmo’ Patcharaveerapong found

7 mins ago TN
Preventive measure in a pharmacy in Thailand during COVID-19 pandemic

New COVID-19 infections hit another new high in Thailand on Saturday

11 mins ago TN
Signs in Central Pattaya

‘Restaurant’ owner arrested for allegedly breaking COVID-19 rules in Pattaya

17 mins ago TN
Top of Doi Pha Hom Pok, Chiang Mai

French man lost in Chiang Mai forest found safe

23 mins ago TN