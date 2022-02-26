New COVID-19 infections hit another new high in Thailand on Saturday









Daily new COVID-19 infections in Thailand have reached another new high of 25,615 cases in the 24 hours to 7.30am today (Saturday), an increase of 683 over yesterday, and 40 more deaths were reported, according to the COVID-19 Information Centre.

The case numbers represent only infections confirmed by RT-PCR testing. No information about positive results from ATK tests was made available.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

